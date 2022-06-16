Left Menu

Guj: Three arrested in heroin seizure case

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:59 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad on Thursday arrested three more persons including two Afghanistan nationals in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 280 crore from a boat in the Arabian Sea in April.

The ATS along with the Indian Coast Guard had apprehended nine Pakistani nationals in April for trying to smuggle five kg of heroin into India off the Gujarat Coast, near Jakhau.

On Thursday, ATS took custody of three more persons from Delhi through transfer warrant and brought them here.

They included Afghanistan nationals Khari Hamidulla and Mohammad Hakim Salimi. The third accused, Azim Ahmed, is a native of Uttarakhand, said an ATS release.

