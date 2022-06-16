Left Menu

Air strike kills four civilians in Ukraine's Lysychansk, more feared trapped- governor

An air strike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine's embattled eastern city of Lysychansk on Thursday, killing at least four and wounding seven, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said. "The rescue operation is still ongoing," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:13 IST
Air strike kills four civilians in Ukraine's Lysychansk, more feared trapped- governor

An air strike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine's embattled eastern city of Lysychansk on Thursday, killing at least four and wounding seven, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday evening. The governor said a separate air strike on Thursday had hit a sanatorium building in Lysychansk and collapsed it, possibly causing further casualties.

"It is likely that there are people trapped under the rubble," he said of the second strike, adding that a rescue effort was also underway there. Reuters could not independently verify the air strikes.

Lysychansk sits just the other side of the Siverskyi Donets river to the battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, which over the last several weeks has seen some of the most brutal street fighting observed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022