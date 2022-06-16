Left Menu

CJI Ramana visits SC judge M R Shah at Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:35 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana visited a private hospital here on Thursday to inquire about the health conditions of Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah, who was airlifted to Delhi after he fell sick in Himachal Pradesh.

The CJI visited Justice Shah at the Escorts Hospital in the evening and inquired about his health from the doctors attending him, an official source said.

Earlier in the day, Justice Shah had complained of discomfort in chest in Himachal Pradesh.

To allay the speculation, in a video message later, the apex court judge said he is ''okay and stable'' and coming back to Delhi.

