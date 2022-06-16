Four terrorists killed in two encounters in south Kashmir: Police

Four terrorists, including one involved in the killing of a teacher last month, were gunned down in two encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched an anti-terrorism operation in Kulgam's Mishipora area on Tuesday, following information of the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

After the initial exchange of fire with the security forces, the terrorists managed to move to the general area of Mishipora, he added.

However, the security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation, which resulted in a fresh gunbattle on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesperson said.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Zubair Sofi of Kulgam's Mohanpora, he informed.

Sofi was involved in the killing of Rajni Bala, a teacher, on May 31, the spokesperson said, adding that the identification of the other terrorist is being ascertained.

The operation is still in progress, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district, the spokesperson said.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in, he added.

''Killed #terrorists identified as Junaid and Basit Bhat of HM #terror outfit. #Terrorist Basit was involved in #killing of BJP's Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in #Anantnag,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

