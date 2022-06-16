Case against Delhi man for recklessly driving SUV on Goa beach

A tourist from Delhi was caught on camera recklessly driving an SUV on Goa's popular Anjuna beach, leading the police to file a case against him on Thursday, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told PTI that Lalit Kumar Dayal, a resident of Delhi's Mangolpuri area, was booked for driving the SUV, which he had rented from a local resident, on the Anjuna beach thereby endangering the lives of tourists and other citizens.

A video of the car being driven rashly on the beach and later getting stuck in the sand had appeared on social media.

Dalvi said the Anjuna police station Inspector Vikram Naik has registered the case against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also submitted a report against the car owner, Sangeeta Gavadalkar, a resident of Mapusa town in North Goa, for giving her private vehicle on rent to the accused.

