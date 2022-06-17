Duplicate watches worth Rs 1 crore seized, five held

The Crime Branch Control of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided wrist watch shops at Manish Market and Al Saba Market in South Mumbai and seized duplicate watches of prominent brands worth Rs 1.06 crore, an official said on Thursday. Five persons were arrested, he added.

The raid was conducted by six teams of EOW on Wednesday.

Arrested accused were identified as Pravinkumar Patel, Shravan Kumar Purohit, Abdul Hamid Shikh, Junaid Shaikh and Shahid Ansari.

