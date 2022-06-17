Left Menu

Duplicate watches worth Rs 1 crore seized, five held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:04 IST
The Crime Branch Control of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided wrist watch shops at Manish Market and Al Saba Market in South Mumbai and seized duplicate watches of prominent brands worth Rs 1.06 crore, an official said on Thursday. Five persons were arrested, he added.

The raid was conducted by six teams of EOW on Wednesday.

Arrested accused were identified as Pravinkumar Patel, Shravan Kumar Purohit, Abdul Hamid Shikh, Junaid Shaikh and Shahid Ansari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

