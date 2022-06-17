Left Menu

Kargil victory flame run flagged off from Army’s northern headquarters in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:46 IST
The ‘Kargil victory flame run’, which will traverse a journey of 400 km in 40 days, was on Friday flagged off from the northern Army headquarters in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Chief of Staff, Northern Command headquarters, Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani flagged off the run on the occasion of the 51st Raising day of the command as part of a series of run-up events to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute to all the heroes who took part in the 1999 Kargil war.

The spokesperson said the run will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“The victory flame will traverse the areas of Jammu region, Kashmir and Ladakh. The flame will be carried in hybrid mode of runners, vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles as suited to each region,” he said.

He said a few important locations in each region will also conduct some outreach events, which will also be dovetailed with the events of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“This year will witness a number of events from various regions in the run up to the Kargil Diwas,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

