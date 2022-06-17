Left Menu

Kremlin says is in contact with Turkey regarding the export of grain from Ukraine

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:38 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia is in contact with Turkey regarding the export of grain from Ukraine but there are a lot of uncertainties from the Ukrainian side, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Turkey on Wednesday said it would "take some time" to de-mine Ukraine's ports but that a safe sea corridor could be established in areas without mines under a U.N. proposal. Russia said it had offered "safe passage" for Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports but was not responsible for establishing the corridors.

Russia said on Thursday it was facilitating the export of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine through Russian-held transit points on the Azov Sea, without explaining who was providing the foodstuffs for export.

