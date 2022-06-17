Dutch government backs Ukraine's EU candidate status -ANP news agency

The Netherlands supports Ukraine's European Union candidate status, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

"We have to take into account what is happening in Europe and the world," Hoekstra was quoted by ANP news agency as saying. Earlier, the Dutch government had made clear it had reservations about enlarging the 27-nation EU.

Hoekstra added that there should be no haggling with regard to conditions that must be imposed on Ukraine regarding eventual membership. The EU executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, and Moldova become candidates for membership.

