Putin says Russia a strong and modern state, will set rules of new global order

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday that Russia was entering a new global order as a "powerful and modern country".

Concluding a 73-minute address to the annual gathering, Putin said it was "obvious" that the rules of the new global order would be set by "strong and sovereign states".

