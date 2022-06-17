Putin says Russia a strong and modern state, will set rules of new global order
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday that Russia was entering a new global order as a "powerful and modern country".
Concluding a 73-minute address to the annual gathering, Putin said it was "obvious" that the rules of the new global order would be set by "strong and sovereign states".
