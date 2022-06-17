BRIEF-U.S. CDC Advisers Set To Vote On Saturday On COVID vaccine For Small Kids
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* U.S. CDC ADVISORY PANEL TO VOTE ON SATURDAY ON WHETHER TO RECOMMEND COVID-19 VACCINES FOR SMALL CHILDREN Further company coverage:
