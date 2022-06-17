Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. CDC Advisers Set To Vote On Saturday On COVID vaccine For Small Kids

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:58 IST
BRIEF-U.S. CDC Advisers Set To Vote On Saturday On COVID vaccine For Small Kids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC ADVISORY PANEL TO VOTE ON SATURDAY ON WHETHER TO RECOMMEND COVID-19 VACCINES FOR SMALL CHILDREN Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022