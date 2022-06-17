Dutch government backs Ukraine's EU candidate status -ANP news agency

The Netherlands supports Ukraine's European Union candidate status, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

"We have to take into account what is happening in Europe and the world," Hoekstra said. During his weekly Friday presser Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said his government regarded the advice of the EU on Ukraine's candidate status a smart compromise, adding that it was important that the EU supported an European country at war with Russia. He did not speculate when Ukraine would actually become a member of the EU. "The country still has a lot of homework to do," he said,

Earlier, the Dutch government had made clear it had reservations about enlarging the 27-nation EU. Hoekstra added there should be no haggling with regard to conditions that must be imposed on Ukraine regarding eventual membership. The EU executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, and Moldova become candidates for membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)