Left Menu

Dutch government backs Ukraine's EU candidate status -ANP news agency

During his weekly Friday presser Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said his government regarded the advice of the EU on Ukraine's candidate status a smart compromise, adding that it was important that the EU supported an European country at war with Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:49 IST
Dutch government backs Ukraine's EU candidate status -ANP news agency

The Netherlands supports Ukraine's European Union candidate status, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

"We have to take into account what is happening in Europe and the world," Hoekstra said. During his weekly Friday presser Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said his government regarded the advice of the EU on Ukraine's candidate status a smart compromise, adding that it was important that the EU supported an European country at war with Russia. He did not speculate when Ukraine would actually become a member of the EU. "The country still has a lot of homework to do," he said,

Earlier, the Dutch government had made clear it had reservations about enlarging the 27-nation EU. Hoekstra added there should be no haggling with regard to conditions that must be imposed on Ukraine regarding eventual membership. The EU executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, and Moldova become candidates for membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022