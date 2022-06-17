Anti Agnipath protest: Delhi Police books people for inciting violence at Wazirabad Road

Delhi Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR), against unknown people for inciting violent protest at Wazirabad Road in Northeast Delhi amidst the Anti-Agnipath protest across the country. According to the police, several youngsters arrived at the spot near Khajuri Khas Flyover towards Bhajanpura at 11.25 PM and tried to block the traffic. In that process, the windscreen of a Mini Bus was damaged as someone from the mob pelted stones at the bus.

"As precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district, police team immediately reached the spot and the youngsters were removed from there," said Delhi Police. However, the police informed that they are trying to identify these offenders and have registered a case against them under sections 147, 148, 149, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at Khajuri Khas Police Station, and have assured further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, Agnipath Scheme was launched by the government, on June 14, in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre brought a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16 announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years. The scheme is called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

However, the scheme did not go down well with the youth waiting for the resumption of the military recruitment for the last two years and political parties too extended support to the protesters demanding immediate withdrawal of the scheme. Expressing agitation against the scheme, the youth have come to the streets and staged protests against Agnipath which eventually turned violent in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Haryana.

All India Students' Association staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme in Delhi following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut some gates of ITO station, Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station and Jama Masjid Metro station for some time. Jama Masjid metro station was also closed for a brief period of time owing to the protests. The Gurugram authorities on Friday imposed Section 144 in the district barring the gathering of more than four persons as a preemptive measure. "..it has been made to appear to me that crowd may assemble around the railway stations, bus stand, markets, National Highways, power grid and other places of Gurugram which may create obstruction, disturbance or interference of law and order," an order issued by district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav read.

After Thursday's protests in Haryana's Palwal, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Fardiabad's Ballabhgarh for 24 hours. The protests against the Centre's scheme continued for the third consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar.

On Wednesday also, aspirants staged protests at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Buxar districts over the scheme, disrupting road and rail traffic movement. (ANI)

