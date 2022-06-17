Russian media show images supposedly of two U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine

Russian media outlets on Friday broadcast images of what they said were two U.S. citizens who had been captured while fighting for Ukraine.

The Izvestia newspaper showed a video clip of what it said was a brief interview with Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama. The RT channel posted an image of a man it identified as Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

