Russian media show images supposedly of two U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:34 IST
Russian media outlets on Friday broadcast images of what they said were two U.S. citizens who had been captured while fighting for Ukraine.

The Izvestia newspaper showed a video clip of what it said was a brief interview with Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama. The RT channel posted an image of a man it identified as Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

