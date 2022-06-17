Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Congo restricts border crossings with Rwanda after soldier shot dead during attack

Two Rwandan police officers were wounded when the Congolese soldier crossed the border and opened fire, before an officer on duty fired back and killed him 25 metres inside Rwanda, the Rwandan military said in a statement. Congo's government said it was investigating the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:36 IST
UPDATE 4-Congo restricts border crossings with Rwanda after soldier shot dead during attack

Democratic Republic of Congo restricted the hours of border crossings with Rwanda on Friday after a Congolese soldier was shot dead while attacking border guards inside Rwandan territory. The Central African neighbours have been locked in a diplomatic crisis since rebels that Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting launched a major offensive in eastern Congo last month.

Rwanda denies Congo's allegations that it supports the M23 rebels, whose leadership hails from the same Tutsi ethnic group as Rwanda President Paul Kagame, or that it has sent troops into eastern Congo. Congo's government ordered that the border with Rwanda to close each day at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), several hours earlier than usual, from Friday on, according to a statement from the office of South Kivu's governor.

The border will continue to open each morning at 6 a.m., the governor's office said. Two Rwandan police officers were wounded when the Congolese soldier crossed the border and opened fire, before an officer on duty fired back and killed him 25 metres inside Rwanda, the Rwandan military said in a statement.

Congo's government said it was investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022