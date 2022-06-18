Police officer shot dead in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 06:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.
The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati urges Centre to take 'strict action' over recent killings in Kashmir
Sanjay Raut slams BJP over recent killings in Kashmir, says fetched votes on 'Hindutva' card
Govt employees protest for 2nd day in Jammu, seek transfer from Kashmir
They had time to watch 'Kashmir Files', but silent on targeted killings in J&K: Chhattisgarh CM hits out at BJP
Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Amit Shah seeking security of Hindus in Kashmir