Explosions reported near Sikh Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistans capital Kabul on Saturday, according to media reports.The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video of the blast.Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area.The casualties in the blast were unknown.We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, according to media reports.

The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video of the blast.

Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area.

The casualties in the blast were unknown.

''We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,'' the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi tweeted. ''We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 am local time. The blast was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour after the first blast. The whole place has now been sealed off,'' China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, he said.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the witness said.

''There is fear of possible casualties. Several warning shots were also fired by the security forces,'' he added.

There has been no official statement about the incident so far. Community leaders estimate just 140 Sikhs remain in the Taliban-ruled country, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.

