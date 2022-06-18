Left Menu

Agnipath violence: MHA sanctions security cover for 10 Bihar BJP leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:03 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Union Home Ministry has accorded a VIP security cover of the CRPF to at least 10 Bihar BJP legislators and leaders in view of threats posed to them by those protesting against the recently launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Bihar BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and some others.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces of the country.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, they said.

Large-scale incidents of violence and arson were reported in Bihar and some other states on Friday, and BJP offices and houses of its leaders were also targeted during the protests against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

