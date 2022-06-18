Left Menu

Five Ukrainian civilians return in prisoner swap with Russia - directorate

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:16 IST
The directorate said four of the five Ukrainian civilians had been taken prisoner during Russia's occupation of parts of Kyiv region, from where Russian forces withdrew at the end of March. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

Ukraine's defence intelligence directorate said on Saturday that five Ukrainian civilians had been returned in a five-for-five prisoner swap with Russia. It did not say whether the exchanged Russians were combatants.

The directorate said four of the five Ukrainian civilians had been taken prisoner during Russia's occupation of parts of Kyiv region, from where Russian forces withdrew at the end of March.

It also said the dead body of a Ukrainian civilian was recovered in the exchange.

