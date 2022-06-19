NSUI member among 4 held in UP for trying to provoke Army aspirants to protest against Agnipath scheme

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested four fake army aspirants including a district president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for allegedly trying to provoke Army aspirants to agitate against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Akash Tomar said that one of the accused arrested is identified as Parag Panwar, who is the district president of the NSUI.

"Rampur Maniharan police has arrested four fake army candidates who are office-bearers of different political parties. They were trying to provoke army aspirants to agitate. One of the accused Parag Panwar is the district president of NSUI," said the Saharanpur SSP. Protests are taking place in parts of the country against the recruitment policy, some of them had turned violent with trains being set on fire.

Meanwhile, the Centre government has stepped up their efforts to appeal to the protestors not to protest and understand the new recruitment programme of the military. In a bid to provide supportive measures to the Agniveers after their 4-year service ends in the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

Soon after the launch of the scheme, the government also announced that it has decided to increase the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022. Earlier today, the Home Ministry decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Home Ministry has further announced that it will give three years of age relaxation to Agniveers beyond the prescribed upper age limit to recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be of 5 years.

Moreover, there are several state governments like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka that have come out and announced various supportive measures for the Agniveers who would return to the civil life after their 4-year service in the Defence Forces. Several state governments have announced that Agniveers, after serving the armed forces for 4 years, will be given preference in filling vacancies in state police forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)