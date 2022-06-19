Russia says it struck Kharkiv tank repair plant with Iskander missiles
Russia's Iskander missiles struck a Kharkiv tank repair plant in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry also said it had destroyed 10 howitzers and up to 20 military vehicles in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv that had been supplied by Western countries over the past 10 days.
