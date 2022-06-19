Left Menu

Six high courts get new chief justices

Justice Vipin Sanghi from the Delhi High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from the Gujarat High Court was elevated as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is currently a judge in Telangana High Court, was elevated as chief justice there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:53 IST
Six high courts get new chief justices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New chief justices were appointed to six high courts on Sunday including to the Delhi HC.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry tweeted about these appointments.

While five HC judges were elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity. Justice Vipin Sanghi from the Delhi High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Similarly, Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court was made chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice S S Shinde of the Bombay High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from the Gujarat High Court was elevated as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is currently a judge in Telangana High Court, was elevated as chief justice there. His parent high court is Gauhati. The Delhi High Court had been without a regular chief justice after Justice D N Patel retired and Justice Sanghi had been the acting CJ since March 13. Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month. They are likely to assume their new charge in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022