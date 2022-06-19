Left Menu

TN CM Stalin indisposed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is slightly indisposed, hence could not take part in a book-release function, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Sunday.The senior Minister read out Stalins address in the function. Duraimurugan said the Chief Minister was scheduled to participate in it, but could not as he was not well.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is slightly indisposed, hence could not take part in a book-release function, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Sunday.

The senior Minister read out Stalin's address in the function. Duraimurugan said the Chief Minister was scheduled to participate in it, but could not as he was not well. Considering doctor's advice, Stalin had to skip the function, said Duraimurugan.

The function was to release the biography of late DMK veteran and lawyer V P Raman. The book 'The man who would not be king' was authored by his son P S Raman.

