U.S. calls on Vietnam to release environmental advocate Nguy Thi Khanh
- Country:
- United States
The United States said it was "deeply concerned" by the June 17 sentencing of Vietnamese environmental advocate and activist Nguy Thi Khanh and called on Vietnam to release her, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday. "The United States calls on the government of Vietnam to release Khanh, who has been recognized internationally for her work to advance climate change and sustainable energy issues in Vietnam, as well as other detained environmental activists working for the benefit of Vietnam and its people," the State Department said in a statement.
The State Department did not say what she was sentenced for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10
Rajnath Singh to embark on 3-day visit to Vietnam
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10
US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox: Facts about the U.S. House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol; Nine dead in three mass shootings across the United States and more
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Vietnam on three-day visit