U.S. calls on Vietnam to release environmental advocate Nguy Thi Khanh

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:45 IST
The United States said it was "deeply concerned" by the June 17 sentencing of Vietnamese environmental advocate and activist Nguy Thi Khanh and called on Vietnam to release her, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday. "The United States calls on the government of Vietnam to release Khanh, who has been recognized internationally for her work to advance climate change and sustainable energy issues in Vietnam, as well as other detained environmental activists working for the benefit of Vietnam and its people," the State Department said in a statement.

The State Department did not say what she was sentenced for.

