Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Police solve Rs 15 lakh robbery case, arrest 3 with guns, part of loot

Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 15 lakh he was carrying in a bag about a week ago from a store, police said here. According to the plan, on June 13 the three accused reached a store where the collection agent was present with a bag that was later found to contain Rs 15 lakh, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:19 IST
Ghaziabad: Police solve Rs 15 lakh robbery case, arrest 3 with guns, part of loot
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 15 lakh he was carrying in a bag about a week ago from a store, police said here. Veer Bahadur Singh was attacked and robbed by Sachin, Hrithik, and Kashish on June 13, when he was on his way to deposit the cash. The three accused were arrested after a sustained investigation that included electronic surveillance by the Indirapuram Police. The accused during interrogation confessed to robbing the collection agent of Rs 15 lakh after observing his routine and identifying the days he usually went to deposit the cash, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told media at a press conference. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had been helped in identifying the target by another associate of theirs, who gave them information about the cash, the bike he would be coming on, and a mark on the bike's headlight. According to the plan, on June 13 the three accused reached a store where the collection agent was present with a bag that was later found to contain Rs 15 lakh, police said. Just as he was leaving the store, the accused hit the collection agent with a stick and caused him to fall down. While he was on ground, they snatched his bag and fled. Singh, the collection agent, immediately dialled 112 and informed the police about the robbery. Three teams were formed to investigate the matter, the SSP said. Police recovered over twelve lakh rupees in cash of the loot from the accused, he said.

One car, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges, an ATM card, and the driving license of the collection agent too were recovered from the possession of the robbers, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022