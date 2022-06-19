Left Menu

Man, his two wives among five drug peddlers held in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five alleged drug peddlers, including a man and his two wives, were arrested after recovery of heroin-like substance from their possession in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Rameez Raja along with two of his wives – Mefooza Begum and Nobia Begum – was moving on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by police at a checkpoint at Parna-Chingam in Chatroo area, a police spokesman said.

He said the search of the trio led to the recovery of 18 grams of heroin-like substance from their possession and subsequently they were arrested.

Two more drug peddlers, Aehrar Toyab and Asif Zarger, were arrested after 10 grams of heroin-like substance were recovered from their private car at Girinagar, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, one more peddler was arrested along with 200 grams of Charas and Rs 41,000 in Rajouri district.

The arrested person was identified as Javid Hussain Shah, a resident of Drahali Morh area of Rajouri, the spokesman said.

He said all the six arrested drug peddlers were booked under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on.

