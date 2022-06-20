Left Menu

Japan PM eyes meeting with S.Korea, Australia, NZ to counter China -Yomiuri

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-06-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 06:38 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering a summit with leaders of South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a June NATO meeting in a show of solidarity against a more assertive China, the Yomiuri daily reported on Monday.

Leaders of the four Asia-Pacific nations have been invited to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Madrid, where members are aiming to deliver a message of international solidarity on the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

