JK govt terminates 112 doctors for 'unauthorized' absence from service

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday terminated 112 doctors for ''unauthorized'' absence from their service, officials said.

The state government issued four notices on Monday in this regard against those doctors who have been absent for a long period from the service without any authorization. Of the lot, 12 doctors were terminated for their unauthorized absence during probation and 100 others for staying away from work for the duration of two to 17 years.

