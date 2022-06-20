Israel says building regional air defence alliance under U.S.
Israel is building a "Middle East Air Defense Alliance" under the leadership of the United States, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday, adding that the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks.
The remarks, which appeared in an official transcript of a briefing Gantz gave parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, did not name any other partners in the alliance.
