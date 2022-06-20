Left Menu

Pune special court extends police custody of Jadhav, Mahakal, two others

A Pune special court on Monday extended the police custody of four arrested accused namely Santosh Jadhav, Sourav Mahakal, Navnath Suryawanshi and Tejas Shinde till June 27.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Pune special court on Monday extended the police custody of four arrested accused namely Santosh Jadhav, Sourav Mahakal, Navnath Suryawanshi and Tejas Shinde till June 27. The duration of the previous police custody ended today.

All four were arrested in connection with a murder case in Pune by Pune rural police and booked under the MCOC Act and were under the police custody till today. Siddhesh Kamale aka Mahakal, a close aide of Santosh Jadhav, was arrested on June 8, while Tejas Shinde was apprehended on June 17.

Pune police on June 12 arrested wanted accused Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune. Notably, Santosh Jadhav is also a wanted accused in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Jadhav is accused of murdering Omkar Bankhule last year and was absconding since. He had been booked under the MCOC Act registered at Manchar Police station in Pune district.

The chief suspect of Moose Wala murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15 ,where the Punjab police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

