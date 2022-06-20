Youth convicted to 20 yrs in jail for abducting, raping minor girl in Raj's Kota

A POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl.

Sanjay Bairwa (22), resident of Bombay Yojana under Mahaveer Nagar police station of Kota city, had committed the crime against the 15-year-old in 2019, public prosecutor, POCSO court - III, Lalit Sharma said.

He had taken the girl to his friend's relative's house and raped her there. Later he took her to a few other places, where again he raped her. Eventually he was held by the police and the minor girl was rescued, he said.

The court has also slapped penalty of Rs 70,000 upon the convict.

