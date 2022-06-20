Maha: Rs 27 lakh robbed from two ATMs, efforts on to nab accused
PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:24 IST
Two ATMs were broken into in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district and Rs 27.67 lakh was stolen, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday with the robbers cutting open two ATM machines of a nationalised bank, the Kolsewadi police station official said.
Efforts are on to nab the culprits, he added.
