Maha: Rs 27 lakh robbed from two ATMs, efforts on to nab accused

Two ATMs were broken into in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district and Rs 27.67 lakh was stolen, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday with the robbers cutting open two ATM machines of a nationalised bank, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

Efforts are on to nab the culprits, he added.

