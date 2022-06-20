Korean Air CEO concerned over rising interest rates, inflation and competition
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:32 IST
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd's chief executive said on Monday that he is concerned that rising interest rates and inflation could impact consumer demand and that rising competition could lower ticket prices.
The high U.S. dollar is "painful" and makes debt costs higher, he added.
