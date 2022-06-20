'Agnipath' will be path to 'golden future' for youths: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here said people joining the armed forces through 'Agnipath' scheme will have a “golden future” ahead of them. Adityanath was explaining the merits of the scheme to some youths who had come to meet him during the ‘Janta Darshan’ at Gorakhnath temple.

He said the 'Agnipath' is a path on which “you will get many opportunities for a golden future.” Reportedly, the visitors wanted to hear Adityanath on the scheme so that they could make up their minds before they serve the nation as soldiers.

Adityanath elaborated on the scheme telling the youths about the opening up of job opportunities in government departments, paramilitary, civil police, and Rs 12 lakh in savings they’ll have by the time they will be relieved of service. The CM alleged that some political parties are against the Modi government and are “misleading” the youths with baseless and illogical arguments.

He said that even the present and former officials of the Indian armed forces are of the view that the scheme is wonderful.

The CM assured the visitors that the future of ‘Agniveer’ -- what the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called -- will be secure.

“It is a mean thought that after four years, Agniveer will be of no use and they will become dangerous for society. Young people feel proud in countries such as the USA, UK, Russia, Israel, China and France to be associated with schemes similar to ‘Agnipath’. The scheme will provide disciplined and trained civilians to the society.

“Agniveer will get 30-40k per month salary, insurance, risk allowance, canteen, and other facilities. If they are martyred, the government will give Rs 1 crore to the family and also full payment of the remaining years,” he said.

In case of disability, the victim will get Rs 44 lakh and full payment of the remaining years, he said. Home ministry will provide age-relaxation and 10 per cent quota in the combined armed forces and Assam Rifles. Also 10 per cent quota will be given in Defence PSU, Coast guard and defence civilian recruitment for the Agniveers, the CM said elaborating on the scheme.

“The UP government will give special reservation in police and other recruitment. Many corporate houses have also said that they will give priority to Agniveer in recruitment in their corporate houses,” Adityanath said.

