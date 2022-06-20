Dhami holds dialogue with ex servicemen on Agnipath scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met ex-servicemen on Monday to ascertain their views on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and invited suggestions on how to address the concerns of those cynical about its benefits.

Military veterans from all the 13 districts of the state participated in the interaction both physically and virtually and welcomed the scheme in general describing it as a golden employment opportunity for the youths.

Many of them also said that those protesting against the scheme were being misled and instigated by political parties.

However, some of them made suggestions on how to address the apprehension in some sections of the youths about the scheme.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to hold such a dialogue, officials said.

The participants were unanimous in their view that the scheme is innovative and progressive which will boost the young profile of the armed forces besides being a big employment opportunity for the youths.

However, Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen League president Maj Gen Mohan Lal Aswal suggested that the scheme should be implemented in a phased manner.

The main concern regarding the uncertainty that may follow after the end of the four-year stint in the armed forces can be addressed by putting in place a system of lateral induction for 75 per cent of the ''agniveers'' who are not regularised in the cadres.

Instead of just offering them a quota, agencies that are offering jobs to agniveers should specify the number of jobs they are going to give, he said adding it will help dispel the doubts regarding the benefits of the scheme.

Addressing the veterans, Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always taken decisions in the interest of the country and referred to steps like One Rank One Pension and provision for high-quality equipment and protective gear for soldiers.

The intention behind the scheme should not be questioned, Dhami said adding that opposing a scheme just because it has been launched by the government is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

As many as 46,000 youths will be inducted in the armed forces under the scheme this year who will get attractive salaries apart from risk and hardship allowances, he said. Among them, 25 per cent of the ''agniveers'' will be regularised in the cadres and 75 per cent will be given a substantial amount as a one-time service fund package which they can invest in setting up a business of their own or use for pursuing higher studies, the Chief Minister said.

Besides, militarily trained agniveers will be given preference in recruitments in the police, paramilitary forces, disaster management and the horticulture sector, he said.

He said the youths must be prevented from being misled about the scheme and must be provided accurate information.

