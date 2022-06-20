No pact or coalition "whatsoever" with Macron, conservative leader says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:51 IST
- Country:
- France
The French conservative group Les Republicains on Monday ruled out forming a coalition or agreeing a cooperation pact with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp following inconclusive legislative elections at the weekend.
"This position is almost unanimous", its leader Christian Jacob told journalists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Christian Jacob
- French
- Les Republicains
Advertisement