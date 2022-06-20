Left Menu

Raj govt to provide financial assistance to victims of Jodhpur communal clash

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:15 IST
Rajasthan government will provide financial assistance to the victims of the communal clash that broke out in Jodhpur ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in May.

According to a proposal approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, financial assistance of Rs 9.5 lakh will be given to a total of 21 people who were injured in the riot, a release said. Along with this, a total of 69 people whose properties were damaged will get financial assistance of Rs 7.83 lakh, it added.

Gehlot approved the additional budget allocation for the proposal by relaxing the rules.

On May 3, communal tension broke out in the chief minister’s hometown hours before Eid over putting up of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, prompting the authorities to impose curfew in the city.

The tension led to stone pelting, injuring many, including policemen.

