J&K home dept sanctions creation of 252 posts for State Investigation Agency

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department accorded sanction to creation of 252 posts for the newly-created State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), R K Goyal, issued an order, sanctioning the creation of the posts that includes one post of DIG, three senior superintendents of police and three superintendents of police.

Besides subordinate investigation staff, the SIA will have its own prosecution team headed by an officer of deputy director rank and assisted by three chief prosecuting officers, it said. The order for constitution of SIA was passed by the government last year while the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the creation of these posts during a meeting held on June 8 this year.

