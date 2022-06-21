Left Menu

Three of family die of vomiting, diarrhoea in UP village

Three members of a family, including a toddler, died of vomiting and diarrhoea here, a senior official said on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi Balmiki 70, her son Ramesh 52, both labourers, and Shilpi 2, residents of Atara village under Kannauj Sadar Kotwali police station, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.He said Shanti Devi complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and took medicine from a private doctor but eventually died.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family, including a toddler, died of vomiting and diarrhea here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi Balmiki (70), her son Ramesh (52), both laborers, and Shilpi (2), residents of Atara village under Kannauj Sadar Kotwali police station, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

He said Shanti Devi complained of vomiting and diarrhea and took medicine from a private doctor but eventually died. Later, Ramesh and Shilpi showed similar symptoms and were rushed to the hospital. However, they died on the way to the hospital.

According to the family of the deceased persons, the three had eaten roti, rice, and dal before they fell ill, said Mishra, who reached the spot with Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious has come to light, the DM said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be known after the report comes, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

