Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir takes part in yoga day celebration at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital

Many attendants of patients also voluntarily joined the programme, officials said.Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, We at the hospital were the first in Delhi, in the private sector, to have started a yoga unit in 2002.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:59 IST
Gautam Gambhir takes part in yoga day celebration at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took part in an event held at a leading private facility here to mark the International Day of Yoga.

The cricketer-turned-politician performed various 'asanas' along with many doctors, staff and students at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, officials said.

Gambhir praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making yoga popular all over the world. He also stressed on increasing research in this field.

The celebration was held by the yoga unit of alternate systems of medicine at the hospital. Many attendants of patients also voluntarily joined the programme, officials said.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, ''We at the hospital were the first in Delhi, in the private sector, to have started a yoga unit in 2002. ''Till now it has benefitted thousands of patients. It is an integral part of the department of alternate medicine, like homeopathy and acupuncture.'' Ramesh Kumar, a yoga teacher at the hospital, said , ''Besides normal use for patients, yoga has been specially used extensively during the Covid pandemic. It gave wonderful and surprising benefits to patients. Most important, it helped reduce stress levels in patients.'' PTI KND TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022