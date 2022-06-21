Maha: Yoga Day celebrated at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Union minister Nityanand Rai presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations in the premises of Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday.

The Union minister of state for home and Yog Vidya Gurukul chairman Dr. Vishwas Mandlik addressed the program, which was attended by district collector Gangadharan D, superintendent of police Sachin Patil and other officials.

The program was organized by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in cooperation with the Nashik district administration, Yog Vidya Gurukul, and Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)