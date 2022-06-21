Left Menu

Iran's judiciary says three detained Mossad-linked agents will be tried -IRNA

Iran's judiciary says three detained Mossad-linked agents will be tried -IRNA
Iran will soon put on trial what it said were three Mossad-linked agents who were arrested in April, Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary official as saying on Tuesday, as tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel are on the increase.

"The three were planning to assassinate our nuclear scientists according to intelligence assessments," Mehdi Shamsabadi said, without specifying the nationality of the detainees. IRNA reported in April the arrest of three people it said were spies linked to the Israeli intelligence agency in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

