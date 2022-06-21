Putin says Russia to strengthen armed forces
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will further strengthen its armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks," Putin said in televised comments. He added that Russia's newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, would be deployed for duty by the end of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks extend fall
Little cheer for Russian beer lovers as sanctions bite
Ukraine has enough forces to beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk- mayor
IAEA chief working on mission to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant