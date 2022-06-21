Putin says Russia to strengthen armed forces

Russia will further strengthen its armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks," Putin said in televised comments. He added that Russia's newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, would be deployed for duty by the end of the year.

