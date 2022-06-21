Staff nurse suspended after newborn dies in health centre in UP

A staff nurse was suspended on Tuesday in connection with the death of a newborn child here, officials said.

The step was taken after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into the matter on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) S P Gautam said, Jasmeet Kaur, who was posted at a community health center, has been suspended after an initial probe for laxity in performing her duties.

The matter is being probed by Deputy CMO PP Singh and based on his report, action will be taken against those found guilty.

A pregnant woman Kiran arrived at Banda health center on Monday at about 2 am and had given birth to a child at about 8 am.

The infant was reported to have difficulty in breathing and was referred to a medical college, but the family took him to a private hospital where the child died, officials said, adding that Kiran was still undergoing treatment at the health center and is stable. The deputy chief minister said in a tweet on Monday, taking cognizance of the death of a newborn and the critical condition of the mother in a CHC in Banda, Shahjahanpur due to lack of timely medical intervention, I have directed the CMO, Shahjahanpur to take strict action against the culprits and submit a report in this matter by evening.