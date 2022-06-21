Left Menu

Staff nurse suspended after newborn dies in health centre in UP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:37 IST
Staff nurse suspended after newborn dies in health centre in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A staff nurse was suspended on Tuesday in connection with the death of a newborn child here, officials said.

The step was taken after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into the matter on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) S P Gautam said, Jasmeet Kaur, who was posted at a community health center, has been suspended after an initial probe for laxity in performing her duties.

The matter is being probed by Deputy CMO PP Singh and based on his report, action will be taken against those found guilty.

A pregnant woman Kiran arrived at Banda health center on Monday at about 2 am and had given birth to a child at about 8 am.

The infant was reported to have difficulty in breathing and was referred to a medical college, but the family took him to a private hospital where the child died, officials said, adding that Kiran was still undergoing treatment at the health center and is stable. The deputy chief minister said in a tweet on Monday, taking cognizance of the death of a newborn and the critical condition of the mother in a CHC in Banda, Shahjahanpur due to lack of timely medical intervention, I have directed the CMO, Shahjahanpur to take strict action against the culprits and submit a report in this matter by evening.

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022