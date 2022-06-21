KSEB asst engineer dies while working out on treadmill

A KSEB assistant engineer died a day ago after he collapsed while exercising on a treadmill and suffered injuries to his head, police said.

The SHO of Irinjalakuda police station told PTI that whether a heart attack or the head injuries were the cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

Presently a case of unnatural death has been lodged and the inquest proceedings have been completed, the officer said.

He said that according to others at the gym, the deceased -- C A Sajeevan -- was working out on the treadmill on Monday when he appeared to be getting tired and then collapsed.

Due to the fall, he also suffered injuries to his head and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but his life could not be saved, the police official said.

One of his colleagues at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office in Irinjalakuda said the same thing -- that he collapsed while working out.

He also said that the body has been handed over to the family for performing the last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)