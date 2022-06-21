U.S. Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will visit Ukraine on Tuesday to discuss efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia's invasion, a Justice Department official said.
Garland will meet with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the official said.
