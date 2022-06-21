Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:49 IST
Woman claiming to be Maha minister's 2nd wife arrested for hurling casteist slurs
The Pune police have arrested Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at a 23-year-old woman and threatening the latter to divorce her husband, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have also arrested the 23-year-old woman's husband in the same case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the IPC, he said.

''We have arrested Sharma and the man. They were produced before the court. While the man has been remanded to police custody till June 23, Sharma was sent to judicial custody,'' the official said.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint had alleged that her husband had forced her for a divorce, citing that he was in a relationship with Sharma.

Sharma was accused of making casteist slurs at the complainant and intimidating her with a hockey stick, the official had earlier said.

The police have also charged Sharma under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for her alleged remarks against the woman.

