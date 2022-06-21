Cop couple in Rajasthan's Nagaur suspended for unbecoming conduct

A police Sub Inspector and a Constable were suspended on Tuesday in Nagaur district allegedly for being engaged in an affair and exchange of nude content online, a senior police officer said.

The act between the two came to light when Sub Inspector Gopal Krishna, posted as SHO of Khinvsar Police Station, Complained to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagaur on Monday alleging that he was being blackmailed by a police constable.

Constable Pradeep Chaudhary, posted at Degana Police Station, also in Nagaur district, was allegedly blackmailing Krishna leveraging his nude videos which he had saved electronically shared with him during a video call, Krishna said in his complaint. “The accused constable had already extorted Rs 2.2 lakh and was demanding Rs 5 lakh more and a luxury car. The SHO gave a complaint to me yesterday after which a probe was conducted in which it became clear that both were involved in the ‘acts’ virtually,” SP Ram Moorty Joshi said. The SP said that the SI and Constable were suspended because their conduct was not in line with the rules of the police force.

Reportedly, the two personnel had connected with each other through social media about eight months back, and were engaged in an affair since. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered with Khinvsar Police Station on Monday against Chaudhary and he was arrested the same night for extortion.

The SP said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against both personnel.

