Woman held in Bhopal for honey-trapping Okhla doctor: Police

A 56-year-old woman has been arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from people after honey-trapping them, police here said on Tuesday.

Johri Jabi alias Parveen, the accused, a resident of Bhopal, who was wanted in a 2018 case registered under Section 384 (extortion) at Jamia Nagar Police Station was arrested by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of Crime Branch, they said.

Johra Jabi had been absconding since 2018 and carried a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on her arrest, police said.

Her two accomplices, Noor Majhar alias Aslam and Mahender, were arrested by Special Cell in 2019, they said. According to police, in a complaint filed by a medical practitioner in 2018, he had alleged that he was honey-trapped by a woman named Parveen after being invited by her to her home for treatment.

He had alleged that the woman had visited his clinic for treatment lying that she was a resident of Meccah, Saudi Arabia, and was alone in the city.

The complainant had alleged that the woman at one point called him at her residence feigning a medical emergency and lured him into having sex with her. Allegedly, her associates, already present there, made a video of the doctor with the woman and made an extortion bid of Rs 50 lakh from him.

After his complaint, a case of extortion was registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up by the local police, Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

''On June 16, we received secret information that the woman was living under false identity in Bhopal. A team was then sent to Bhopal and on June 18, Johri Jabi was apprehended from her house,'' Meena said.

When interrogated, she revealed her true identity and revealed that the kingpin of gang was Jahangir alias Shekhu, her cousin.

She revealed that at the time of incident, she used to live in Hoshangabad in Maharashtra, her hometown, and had been called to Delhi by her cousin to become part of his racket of extorting money from well off people.

''He hired an accommodation for her in Zakir Nagar for honey-trapping. Apart from the two, two other members, Mahender and Noor Majhar, were part of the gang,” Meena said.

“She used to trap rich people of the area as directed by her cousin, while Mahender made videos staying hidden, and Noor Majhar was tasked with making extortion calls to the targets,'' he said.

Police said the woman trapped at least 10 people of the area ranging from doctors, bakery owners, and builders to businessmen. Details of the target were provided to her by her cousin. Johri Jabi is a housewife and has no children. Her husband is a clothes salesman in Bhopal, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)